Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

