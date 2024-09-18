Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 2.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 205,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 579,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 930,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.