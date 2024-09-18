Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 21300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Evotec Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
