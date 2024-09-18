Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 38,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market cap of C$42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

