Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 3.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.22. 114,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 631,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $627.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 620.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at $66,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 108.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.