Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.48

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 85838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Extendicare Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

