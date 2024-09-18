Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.