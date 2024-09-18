F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $49,533,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,731,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,461,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FNB opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.