F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 191,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $53,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in F5 by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $214.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.72. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,771 shares of company stock worth $1,463,205. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

