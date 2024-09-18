Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $1,237.46 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $781.00 and a 52-week high of $1,245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,127.93.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.