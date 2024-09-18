Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,248.97

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,248.97 and last traded at $1,244.58, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,237.46.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,158.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,129.10.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

