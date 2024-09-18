Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

FFXDF opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. Fairfax India has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

