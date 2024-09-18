Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $10.00. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 258 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

