Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

