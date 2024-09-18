FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 28,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,277. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FAT Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.08%.

In other news, Director Mark Elenowitz purchased 6,200 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $97,897 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in FAT Brands by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.