Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Vital Farms worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 288,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

