Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,159 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 280.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 35,988.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $28.38.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

