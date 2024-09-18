Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 485,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 277,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

