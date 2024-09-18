Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,417 shares of company stock worth $8,464,421 in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

