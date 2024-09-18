Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,441 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Burford Capital worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BUR opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Burford Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $159.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

