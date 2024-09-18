Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 76,051 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 510.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $183.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

