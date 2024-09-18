Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Cimpress worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 4.2% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,144. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on CMPR

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.