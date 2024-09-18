Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,397 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of ExlService worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

EXLS stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

