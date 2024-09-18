Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,154 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.28% of LendingTree worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

