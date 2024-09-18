Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 62,614 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,614 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 4.7 %

THC opened at $156.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $166.89.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Get Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.