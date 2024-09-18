Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,566 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 324.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 17.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Couchbase by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

