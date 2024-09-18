Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.