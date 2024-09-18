Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 983,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

