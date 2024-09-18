Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The stock has a market cap of $300.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,047. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

