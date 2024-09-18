Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.
The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
