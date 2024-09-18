Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDRR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth $209,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at $919,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $51.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

