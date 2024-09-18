Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.20

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 12112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

