Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.69

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 49122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

