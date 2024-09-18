Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.00

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 20005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $529.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.