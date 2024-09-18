Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

FITB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,382. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

