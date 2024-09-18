Financial Comparison: First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) versus Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Busey and Primis Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Busey alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $444.45 million 3.41 $122.57 million $1.98 13.51 Primis Financial $150.45 million 1.94 $9.94 million $0.86 13.76

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

56.5% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Busey pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

First Busey has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Busey and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 1 4 0 2.80 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Busey currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 17.18% 9.10% 0.96% Primis Financial 8.73% 5.90% 0.58%

Summary

First Busey beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of investment and asset management, investment, brokerage, investment strategy consulting, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, business succession planning, and employee retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, and foundations; and professional farm management services to the agricultural industry. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.