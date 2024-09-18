Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 230,398 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 155,885 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,070,764,000 after buying an additional 22,835,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $300,800,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,842,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,674,000 after buying an additional 6,784,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 686.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,207,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,220,000 after buying an additional 3,672,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,409,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,420,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

