FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,737,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 7,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

