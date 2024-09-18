Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.16

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.16 and traded as high as C$11.74. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 130,053 shares traded.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.16. The stock has a market cap of C$426.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.07 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 74.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0695088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

