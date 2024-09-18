First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,188,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 1,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.6 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

