First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,518.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

