First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 50071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
First Pacific Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.
First Pacific Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
About First Pacific
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.
