First Tin (LON:1SN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.45

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10), with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.16 ($0.09).

First Tin Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.64.

Insider Transactions at First Tin

In other First Tin news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 900,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,334.21). Also, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,170,409.51). Insiders have acquired 1,960,000 shares of company stock worth $357,200,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.86% of the company's stock.

About First Tin

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

