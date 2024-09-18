First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 227,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

