First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.42

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 29080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,641,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 863,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

