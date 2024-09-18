First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.07

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 728342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.