First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.07

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 728342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
