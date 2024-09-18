First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.48

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 35242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.