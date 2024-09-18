First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 74763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $573.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 484,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,229,000.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

