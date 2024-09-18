First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 74763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $573.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 484,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,229,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

