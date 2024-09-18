First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 74763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $573.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
