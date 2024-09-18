First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.97

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $74.84, with a volume of 22507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 83.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.