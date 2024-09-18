First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.97

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $74.84, with a volume of 22507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 83.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.